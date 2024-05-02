Siddharth Anand Confirms Hrithik Roshan’s Return In ‘Krrish 4’, Says ‘Yup He Is Coming'

The ‘Krrish’ franchise, which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, is certainly one of the most successful film series in Bollywood. In 2021, the actor had shared a video announcing ‘Krrish 4’, which left everyone excited, but since a long time, there has not been a major update about the film.
Now a tweet by Siddharth Anand confirmed that the film is indeed in the making and will be coming soon. A social media user recently shared a photo of Krrish and captioned, ‘He is coming… #Krrish4’. To which, the filmmaker responded, “Yep! He is..” Have a look at the post:
Advertisement
Earlier, as per a report published in Midday, Hrithik Roshan, along with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, reportedly have plans to crack the concept this summer. A source close to the development added that the actor is currently busy filming for ‘War 2’, but is also busy ideating the next part with his father and their in-house team.
It was believed that ‘Krrish 4’ is currently in advanced stages. “Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations,” the source had said, adding that the makers plan to lock in the basic idea in 2024 and are looking at the shoot next year, in 2025.
Advertisement
Last year, Rakesh too had shared with India Today that ‘Krrish 4’ is expected to be the biggest film in the franchise, and said, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller, and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500–600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200–300 crore in comparison.”
While the first film in this superhero franchise, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, was released in 2003 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the second part, ‘Krrish’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, was released in 2006. The third film, ‘Krrish 3’ featured Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik, and was released in 2013.