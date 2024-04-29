'Brahmastra' x 'War 2' Crossover? Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Join Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad For Dinner

With the dinner outing, many have suspected that there might be a ‘Brahmastra x War 2’ crossover. Both the films have been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The 2022 film, ‘Brahmastra,’ which was produced by Karan Johar, stars Kapoor and Bhatt. Meanwhile, Roshan and Jr. NTR are currently filming for ‘War 2’ in Mumbai, and recently images of the two from the sets also went viral on social media.