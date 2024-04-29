'Brahmastra' x 'War 2' Crossover? Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Join Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad For Dinner

Last night, in Mumbai, a rare and exclusive gathering unfolded as well-known film personalities, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr. NTR, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, and Karan Johar came together for a Sunday evening dinner. They were later joined by Hrithik Roshan, and Saba Azad.
Ranbir Kapoor and Jr. NTR were seen stepping out of the car together. Both actors, twinning in black, were accompanied by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. The ‘Raazi’ actress, dazzling in a one-shoulder dress adorned with white and yellow hues, looked elegant. The director opted for blue jeans paired with a stylish black shirt. The quartet entered the restaurant together.
Advertisement
Soon after, they were joined by Bollywood’s IT couple, as shown in another video. Arriving in style, Hrithik Roshan sported a casual ensemble comprising jeans, a striped shirt, sneakers, and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Saba Azad turned heads in a white spaghetti top paired with beige pants, enjoying summer vibes.
Later in the evening, Jr. NTR was captured on another video escorting his wife, as shared by a paparazzi account. His wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, was seen in comfortable attire, comprising of a sleeveless top with a palazzo.
In a subsequent video shared by another paparazzi account, the ‘Ramayana’ actor was seen escorting Bhatt as they left the restaurant and headed towards their car. Although the actress appeared a bit flustered, Kapoor ensured her safe passage to the vehicle.
Advertisement
With the dinner outing, many have suspected that there might be a ‘Brahmastra x War 2’ crossover. Both the films have been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The 2022 film, ‘Brahmastra,’ which was produced by Karan Johar, stars Kapoor and Bhatt. Meanwhile, Roshan and Jr. NTR are currently filming for ‘War 2’ in Mumbai, and recently images of the two from the sets also went viral on social media.