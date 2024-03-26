Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know

'Krrish', considered as Bollywood's successful superhero franchise, has been loved by Indian audiences. After the previous three films of the franchise, fans are now eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment of the Hrithik Roshan starrer. It is to be noted that, 'Krrish 3' was released in 2013. There is a piece of good news for all the 'Krrish' fans out there. The latest report suggests that 'Krrish 4' shoot will start next year in 2025.
As per a report in Midday, Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan will plan the concept of 'Krrish 4' this summer. A source told the portal that the actor is currently busy shooting for 'War 2'. The film is currently said to be in advanced stages. The source revealed, “Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations''. The source also said that the makers are planning to lock the basic idea of the project this year and shoot will happen next year.
Advertisement
For those unaware, in 2021, Hrithik shared a video announcing 'Krrish 4'. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for it to release in the big screens.
Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Rakesh said that 'Krrish 4' will be the biggest film in the franchise but while taking about the current scenario of the industry he had said, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”
Advertisement
‘Koi Mil Gaya’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, was the first film in this superhero franchise. It released in 2003. 'Krrish' starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra released in 2006. ‘Krrish 3’ which starred Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut was released in 2013. It was not that successful like the previous two films.