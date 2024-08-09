Aman Sehrawat Fetches India's First Paris Olympics Wrestling Medal

India's Aman Sehrawat produced an attacking masterclass to bring home India's first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics. The fifth-seeded Aman trumped Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 to clinch the bronze. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
Aman led 6-3 after the first round and racked up seven more points in the next three-minute period to romp home with a memorable win.
Aman had suffered a one-sided loss to Rio 2016 silver medallist Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals. Higuchi dominated the bout and won by technical superiority (10-0) to storm into the final.
The 21-year-old Aman is the youngest freestyle wrestler at the Paris Olympics and the lone male grappler to make the cut from India.
