Other Sports

Aman Sehrawat Fetches India's First Paris Olympics Wrestling Medal

The 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat is the youngest freestyle wrestler at the Paris Olympics and the lone male grappler to make the cut from India

aman-sehrawat-indian-wrestler-paris-olympic-games-2024-pti-photo
India's Aman Sehrawat (left) in action against Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov during their men's freestyle 57kg quarter-final bout at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India's Aman Sehrawat produced an attacking masterclass to bring home India's first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics. The fifth-seeded Aman trumped Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 to clinch the bronze. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Aman led 6-3 after the first round and racked up seven more points in the next three-minute period to romp home with a memorable win.

Aman had suffered a one-sided loss to Rio 2016 silver medallist Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals. Higuchi dominated the bout and won by technical superiority (10-0) to storm into the final.

The 21-year-old Aman is the youngest freestyle wrestler at the Paris Olympics and the lone male grappler to make the cut from India.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  2. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  3. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
  4. 'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today
  5. 'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. UN Refugee Agency Accuses Cyprus Of Pushing Asylum Seekers Into Buffer Zone
  2. 'Federal Emergency' In Russia's Under-Attack Kursk; 11 Killed In Strike On Ukrainian Mall
  3. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  4. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  5. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign