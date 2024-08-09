Aman Sehrawat Vs Darian Cruz, Bronze Medal Bout Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can 21-Year-Old End Indian Wrestling's Podium Jinx?

Aman Sehrawat (right) reacts after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-final bout against Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze-medal bout against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday (August 9). After his one-sided loss to Rio 2016 silver medallist Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals, Aman, the only male grappler from the country at the Summer Games, will look to bounce back and stake claim to an elusive podium finish. Follow the live scores and updates of the men's freestyle 57kg battle, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2024, 10:14:56 pm IST How Did Aman Sehrawat Reach Bronze Medal Match? Aman Sehrawat advanced to the bronze medal match after a strong start to the competition. He secured impressive victories in his earlier rounds, showcasing his dominance on the mat. However, a tough semifinal bout against Japan's Rei Higuchi resulted in a loss, pushing him into the bronze medal contest.

9 Aug 2024, 10:08:26 pm IST Who Is Aman Sehrawat's Bronze Medal Match Opponent? Darian Cruz, 29, is a bronze medallist from the Pan American Games last year. He has also won three medals at the Pan American Championships, including a silver in Buenos Aires last year.