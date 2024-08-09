Aman Sehrawat Vs Darian Cruz, Bronze Medal Bout Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can 21-Year-Old End Indian Wrestling's Podium Jinx?

How Did Aman Sehrawat Reach Bronze Medal Match?
Aman Sehrawat advanced to the bronze medal match after a strong start to the competition. He secured impressive victories in his earlier rounds, showcasing his dominance on the mat. However, a tough semifinal bout against Japan's Rei Higuchi resulted in a loss, pushing him into the bronze medal contest.
Who Is Aman Sehrawat's Bronze Medal Match Opponent?
Darian Cruz, 29, is a bronze medallist from the Pan American Games last year. He has also won three medals at the Pan American Championships, including a silver in Buenos Aires last year.
Aman Sehrawat Vs Darian Cruz, Bronze Medal Bout Live Updates, Paris Olympics
Amid the disappointment of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and her ongoing CAS hearing, Aman Sehrawat will take the mat with hopes of opening Indian wrestling's account at the Paris Games. His bronze medal bout is slated for around 10:45pm IST. The exact timing will depend on when the previous bouts end - Aman's clash is seventh on Mat B with the evening session beginning at 9:45pm. Stay with us for live updates of the men's freestyle 57kg face-off. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)