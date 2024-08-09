Amid the heartbreak of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and her ongoing CAS hearing, Aman Sehrawat will take the mat with hopes of opening Indian wrestling's account at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. His bronze medal bout is slated on Friday (August 9) against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz. Watch the men's freestyle 57kg bout live on TV and online. (Live Blog | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
Aman suffered a one-sided loss to Rio 2016 silver medallist Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals. Higuchi dominated the bout and won by technical superiority (10-0) to storm into the final.
Nevertheless, the 21-year-old Aman now has another chance of bringing Indian that elusive wrestling medal. He is the only Indian male grappler to have qualified for the Paris Olympics, and after him, only Reetika Hooda remains in the fray in the wrestling discipline from the country.
This is Aman's debut appearance at the Olympics, and he will be looking to sign off from it in a memorable manner.
Aman Sehrawat Vs Darian Cruz, Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Bout, Live Streaming Details
When will the Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Cruz, men's freestyle 57kg wrestling bronze medal bout be played?
The Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Cruz, men's freestyle 57kg wrestling bronze medal bout will be played on Friday, August 9 at around 10:45pm IST at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The exact timing will depend on when the previous bouts end - Aman's clash is seventh on Mat B with the evening session beginning at 9:45pm IST.
Where will Aman Sehrawat's third-place bout be telecast and live streamed?
The bronze-medal bout of Aman Sehrawat will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.