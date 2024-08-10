Dhol Beats Echo Through Chhatrasal Stadium As Wrestlers Celebrate Aman Sehrawat's Bronze Medal

Aman Sehrawat, the lone male wrestler who represented India, won a historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. In fact, he won the country's first wrestling medal at the Games. From the famous Chhatrasal Stadium, this 21-year-old boy's victory was a wonderful sight, as fellow grapplers celebrated in jubilation to the beats of the dhol. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
"It's pure celebration here at Chhatrasal Stadium," Lalit Kumar, Aman Sehrawat's coach told Outlook.
He added, "The wrestlers are dancing to the dhol, celebrating this incredible victory. A decade of hard work has finally paid off. We're overjoyed and can't wait to welcome Aman home on the 13th. I've been training him since he was just 10 years old. He's overcome a lot, and he really deserves this."
Watch the Chhatrasal Stadium Wrestlers Celebrating Aman Sehrawat's Bronze
Congratulations Are Pouring In For Aman Sehrawat
The moment Aman broke the wrestling medal jinx and clinched a bronze at the Paris Olympics, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his fellow wrestlers, everybody was prompt in applauding his historic achievement.
The fifth-seeded Aman trumped Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 to clinch the bronze on Friday, August 9.