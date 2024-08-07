Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Star Wrestler Shares First Reaction - 'Hard Luck But...'

Earlier on Wednesday, Vinesh was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout as she weighed 100 grams more than the permissible 50 kg during the weigh-in

Vinesh Phogat womens wrestling WFI
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat competing in women's 50kg freestyle category. Photo: WFI
info_icon

Vinesh Phogat in her first reaction since her unfortunate disqualification ahead of the gold medal bout told her coaches that "it is part of the game". (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Earlier on Wednesday, Vinesh was disqualified ahead of the final as she weighed 100 grams more than the permissible 50 kg during the weigh-in. It meant that she would not compete in the gold medal match as well as would be placed last in the category in which she was competing.

India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg QF wrestling match. - AP
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Why Was Indian Wrestler Barred From Competing In Gold Medal Bout | Rules Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In a race against time to cut her weight, Vinesh ended up in the clinic at the Games village. Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler at the clinic where Vinesh shared her first reaction to the unfortunate disqualification.

"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

"Several IOA officials were also there to meet her," said Dahiya.

Vinesh on Tuesday had become the first women wrestler to qualify for an Olympic final and was on the verge of becoming the first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic gold. However, her dreams and with that the dreams of all of Indian sports fans were shattered as she failed to make the mark during the weigh-in.

In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. - PTI
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: After Olympics Heartbreak, 'Hurt' PM Modi Asks IOA Chief To 'Explore Options'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier on Tuesday, Vinesh blended exceptional skill and power with brilliant tactical acumen to win three back-to-back matches. In her first bout, Vinesh shocked defending Olympic champion Japan's Yui Susaki, who was yet to lose a fight in her 82-match international career. Susaki's defeat sent shockwaves across wrestling world and put Vinesh on the road to the gold medal. She then defeated two more rivals to get into the final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Bat First Against West Indies In Port Of Spain
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  4. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘If PM Modi Could Stop Ukraine War, He Should Take Similar Steps In Bangladesh’: Uddhav Thackeray
  2. NEET-PG 2024: Plea Before Supreme Court For Exam Postponement
  3. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts National Capital Region; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported
  4. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  5. Karnataka: Pregnant Lady Dies In Road Accident At ‘High Risk Zone’ Along National Highway
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  3. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  4. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  5. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
World News
  1. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
  2. Bangladesh Protest: Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Take Oath Tomorrow
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. 'Will Uphold Democracy, Not Revenge Politics’: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Her First Public Address After Release
  5. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 7th After Round 1; Mirabai Chanu In Action Soon
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign