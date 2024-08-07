Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: After Olympics Heartbreak, PM Modi Asks IOA Chief To 'Explore Options'

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday on microblogging platform X in a message to the wrestler who was disqualified before her gold medal bout of the Paris Olympics due to being slightly overweight.
PM Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and sought first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback, sources cited by news agency ANI said.
PM Modi asked PT Usha to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case, the sources said, adding that he also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh."
"You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi said.
In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris.
Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday night by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout.
Announcing her disqualification, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.
"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.
"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the IOA said.
She had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki en route the finals on Tuesday.