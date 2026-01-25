Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Estevao Shines As Blues Punish Glasner's 10-Man Side

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Estevao starred with a goal and an assist as Chelsea eased to victory at Selhurst Park, condemning 10-man Eagles to another defeat

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 23
Chelsea celebrate soring a goal during their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace on January 25, 2026.
  • Estevao opened scoring and set up Joao Pedro before Enzo Fernandez sealed the win from penalty spot

  • Palace were reduced to 10 men when Adam Wharton was sent off for a second booking

  • Chris Richards headed consolation, but Palace slipped to 11th straight league game without a win

Chelsea outclassed 10-man Crystal Palace in a 3-1 triumph at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Estevao, Joao Pedro, and Enzo Fernandez were all on target against Palace, who had Adam Wharton sent off before netting a late consolation through Chris Richards.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was foiled one-on-one by Robert Sanchez and, after Fernandez and Moises Caicedo missed good chances, Chelsea went ahead when Estevao pounced on a woeful Jaydee Canvot backpass and fired past Dean Henderson in the 34th minute.

Five minutes after the break, Estevao clipped a ball for Joao Pedro to race onto, and he turned inside Wharton before smashing high past Henderson to double the lead.

Fernandez made sure of the points when he coolly rolled home from the penalty spot, with Darren England awarding a spot-kick for handball against Canvot after a pitch-side review.

Palace's misery was compounded when Wharton was shown a second yellow card for a late tackle on Caicedo, with Richards' late close-range header – coming just moments after a terrific Sanchez save from Jefferson Lerma – proving a mere footnote for an Eagles side who are on an 11-match winless run.

Data Debrief: Brazilian bravado as Chelsea cruise

Estevao is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and he both scored and assisted in the same Premier League match for the first time.

At 18 years and 276 days, he is the youngest player to do so since Evan Ferguson (18y 76d) versus Everton in January 2023, while he is the youngest Chelsea player to do so since Neil Shipperley (18y 164d) against Wimbledon in April 1993.

His assist came for Brazilian compatriot Joao Pedro, who has both scored more goals (12) and been involved in more goals (16) than any other player across all competitions for Chelsea since making his Blues debut in July 2025.

It was a miserable day for Palace, who have conceded a penalty, received a red card and conceded three-plus goals all in the same Premier League game for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, Wharton received a first career red card in what was his 125th senior appearance (74 for Palace, 51 for Blackburn Rovers).

