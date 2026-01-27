Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Holds His Nerve On Serve To See Off Learner Tien In Quarters

Alexander Zverev beat Learner Tien in Australian Open 2026 last 8 stages
Zverev dispatched whopping 24 aces against Tien
The German has reached a 10th Men's singles semi-final at Grand Slams
Alexander Zverev relied on his serve as he downed Learner Tien in a tight four-set contest at the Australian Open.
Zverev, last year's runner-up, reached the last four at the Australian Open for the fifth time by overcoming the young American 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 7-6 (7-3).
The world number three dispatched 24 aces and only committed one double fault, while he offered up just three break points and did not lose any of them.
"Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievably," Zverev said.
"I don't think I've played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time.
"Without my 20 aces – or something like that – I probably would not have won today, so I'm very happy with my serve."
Zverev failed to close out a second-set tie-break, but he made no mistake in the fourth.
After racing into a 6-0 lead in the tie-break, a slight wobble from the German gave Tien some hope, but Zverev recovered to continue his quest for a first major crown.
Data Debrief: Ten Up For Zverev
Zverev has now reached 10 major semi-finals, becoming the first player born in 1990 or later to achieve that.
However, he is still waiting on his first grand slam title, with this his first last-four appearance at a major since the Australian Open last year.
Zverev also ensured he is no longer the only ATP top-five player with a losing record against seeded opponents in the second week of majors, having moved to 11-11 in that regard.