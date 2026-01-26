Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Learner Tien, meanwhile, is all set to make his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance when he takes on Zverev in the Australian Open 2026. He emerged as a giant-killer in the competition so far as he defeated 11th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round clash. He has showed that his defence and tactical awareness is solid enough to trouble Zverev.