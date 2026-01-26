Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Alexander Zverev will take on Learner Tien in Australian Open 2026 quarterfinal
Zverev won the last time the duo faced off
The head-to-head between the two stands at 1-1
Alexander Zverev is eyeing a fourth appearance in the Australian Open semifinals as he will take on 25th-seeded Learner Tien in the quarterfinals of the 2026 edition. Zverev finished as runner-up in the Australian Open 2025 and his goal will be to redeem himself to his maiden grand slam title this time. Zverev registered a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win over 18th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarterfinals.
The head-to-head between Zverev and Tien stand at 1-1. Both the meetings took place in recent past. The first meeting took place in Acapulco where Tien won 6-3, 6-4. They later faced each other at the French Open, which the German won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. The battle will be between Zverev's power and Tien's tactical prowess and defence.
Learner Tien, meanwhile, is all set to make his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance when he takes on Zverev in the Australian Open 2026. He emerged as a giant-killer in the competition so far as he defeated 11th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round clash. He has showed that his defence and tactical awareness is solid enough to trouble Zverev.
Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
The Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The match starts at 8:00 AM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.