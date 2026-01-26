Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien Australian Open 2026: Know all about the quarterfinal match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
alexander-zverev-vs-learner-tien-live-streaming-australian-open-2026-when-where-watch-quarter-final
Alexander Zverev during Australian Open 2026. Photo: @AustralianOpen/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev will take on Learner Tien in Australian Open 2026 quarterfinal

  • Zverev won the last time the duo faced off

  • The head-to-head between the two stands at 1-1

Alexander Zverev is eyeing a fourth appearance in the Australian Open semifinals as he will take on 25th-seeded Learner Tien in the quarterfinals of the 2026 edition. Zverev finished as runner-up in the Australian Open 2025 and his goal will be to redeem himself to his maiden grand slam title this time. Zverev registered a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win over 18th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarterfinals.

The head-to-head between Zverev and Tien stand at 1-1. Both the meetings took place in recent past. The first meeting took place in Acapulco where Tien won 6-3, 6-4. They later faced each other at the French Open, which the German won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. The battle will be between Zverev's power and Tien's tactical prowess and defence.

Learner Tien, meanwhile, is all set to make his first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance when he takes on Zverev in the Australian Open 2026. He emerged as a giant-killer in the competition so far as he defeated 11th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 in the fourth round clash. He has showed that his defence and tactical awareness is solid enough to trouble Zverev.

Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The match starts at 8:00 AM IST approx.

Related Content
Related Content

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 Highlights, World Cup: Senuja Wekunagoda's Controlled Knock Drives Lankans to Victory

  2. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  3. Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: IRE Eye Win Against ITA

  4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  5. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

  4. Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO 2026: Eighth Seed Defeats Norwegian Counterpart To Reach Quarterfinals

  5. Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Telangana Governor Unfurls Tricolour At Republic Day Event

  2. R-Day Special: 'We, The People' And The Republic Of India At 77

  3. GST officer caught for accepting Rs 3.5 lakh bribe

  4. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

  5. Republic Day: History, Significance, Parade, Chief Guests | All You Need To Know

Entertainment News

  1. 20 Years Of Rang De Basanti | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  2. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  3. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  4. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  5. Myanmar Election: Junta Dismisses Criticism As Military Party Wins Majority

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley