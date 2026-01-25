Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Former World No.1 Takes On American Rising Star

Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Learner Tien in the round of 16 of Australian Open in Melbourne Park on January 25, 2026. Opta

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of round four of the Australian Open clash between budding American star Learner Tien and former World Champion Daniil Medvedev on January 25 at Melbourne Park. Tien is just 20 years old but is enjoying one of the best days of his tennis career as he earned a career-high ranking inside the top 30 after winning the Next Gen finals last year. He has won crucial moments so far in the tournament and is known to be at his best whenever he enters as an underdog. On the other hand. Medvedev has an unbeaten record on hard courts and has fought hard to reach the round of 16. He is known for his mental fortitude and for outlasting his opponents with sheer physical prowess. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jan 2026, 11:39:59 am IST Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Match Timings The match timings of the round of 16 of Australian Open between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien will start at 12:15 PM IST.

25 Jan 2026, 11:15:22 am IST Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Head-To-Head Matches: 3 Medvedev: 2 Tien: 1