Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Former World No.1 Takes On American Rising Star
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, Round 4 AO 2026: Former World No.1 takes on the 20-year old rising American star in the round of 16 match of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2026
Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Learner Tien in the round of 16 of Australian Open in Melbourne Park on January 25, 2026. Opta
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of round four of the Australian Open clash between budding American star Learner Tien and former World Champion Daniil Medvedev on January 25 at Melbourne Park. Tien is just 20 years old but is enjoying one of the best days of his tennis career as he earned a career-high ranking inside the top 30 after winning the Next Gen finals last year. He has won crucial moments so far in the tournament and is known to be at his best whenever he enters as an underdog. On the other hand. Medvedev has an unbeaten record on hard courts and has fought hard to reach the round of 16. He is known for his mental fortitude and for outlasting his opponents with sheer physical prowess. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Match Timings
The match timings of the round of 16 of Australian Open between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien will start at 12:15 PM IST.
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 3
Medvedev: 2
Tien: 1
Daniil Medvedev vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, AO 2026: Hi There!
Hello tennis fans! We're back to make your Sunday even more special with the live coverage of the round 4 match of the Australian Open 2026 between Daniil Medvedev and Learner Tien. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.