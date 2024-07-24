United States

'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig

Sabrina Carpenter fans are outraged after high ticket prices for her Glasgow concert were announced. The presale revealed that seats for the OVO Hydro show are priced between £200 and £350, sparking widespread backlash on social media.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Photo: Andy Kropa
Fans of Sabrina Carpenter are in an uproar after the release of ticket prices for her upcoming Glasgow concert, part of her highly anticipated Short ‘N Sweet tour. The 25-year-old pop star, who has recently gained immense popularity with her hit singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," is set to take the stage at the OVO Hydro next year. However, the excitement among her fans has quickly turned to frustration due to the steep ticket prices for some of the seats.

The presale for the Glasgow show began yesterday and fans were stunned to discover that tickets for the less desirable seats were priced between £200 and £350. This revelation has led to widespread backlash, with many fans voicing their displeasure on social media. One fan expressed their frustration, stating, "£221-£350 per head to see Sabrina Carpenter is absolutely outrageous. No thanks." Another lamented the situation, saying, "Sabrina Carpenter, what is going on with your presale prices? £266 for one standing ticket in Glasgow is out of my 16-year-old’s range."

The high ticket prices for the Glasgow concert have sparked comparisons to other recent high-profile tours. Billie Eilish faced similar criticism when tickets for her UK shows went on sale, with some prices reaching over £400. Fans have pointed out that even legacy artists with long-established careers, such as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, offer more affordable options. For instance, Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance tour offered standing tickets for around £106.80, while Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour had ticket prices ranging from £58.65 to £194.75, with a standard £175 charge for standing tickets.

Sabrina Carpenter’s recent rise to fame has been fueled by her chart-topping singles and her upcoming album, Short ‘N Sweet. The album, which features "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," has been a massive success, topping the charts in both the UK and the US and gaining significant traction on social media. Carpenter’s popularity has only added to the high demand for tickets to her concerts, making the steep prices even more contentious among her fanbase.

The Short ‘N Sweet tour is set to kick off on March 3, 2025, in Dublin, followed by performances in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, and Manchester. Sabrina Carpenter will be joined by support act Rachel Chinouriri for the tour, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming shows. Despite the controversy over ticket prices, the tour is expected to attract a large audience eager to see Carpenter perform live.

Sabrina Carpenter - Twitter
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality

