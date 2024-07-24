'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig

The presale for the Glasgow show began yesterday and fans were stunned to discover that tickets for the less desirable seats were priced between £200 and £350. This revelation has led to widespread backlash, with many fans voicing their displeasure on social media. One fan expressed their frustration, stating, "£221-£350 per head to see Sabrina Carpenter is absolutely outrageous. No thanks." Another lamented the situation, saying, "Sabrina Carpenter, what is going on with your presale prices? £266 for one standing ticket in Glasgow is out of my 16-year-old’s range."