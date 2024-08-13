Earlier this month, the MTV Video Music Awards – better known as the MTV VMAs – announced the nominations. As fans take to the website to cast their vote for their favourite artists, the excitement around this prestigious event is at an all-time high. Amidst the buzz, MTV has announced the list of artists who will be performing at the award show. With acts from Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro, the event is ready to be the biggest night in music.