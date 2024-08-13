Earlier this month, the MTV Video Music Awards – better known as the MTV VMAs – announced the nominations. As fans take to the website to cast their vote for their favourite artists, the excitement around this prestigious event is at an all-time high. Amidst the buzz, MTV has announced the list of artists who will be performing at the award show. With acts from Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro, the event is ready to be the biggest night in music.
Taking to their social media, MTV VMAs revealed the list of artists who are set to perform. Sabrina Carpenter has been taking the world by storm with ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please.’ The artist has been nominated in six categories at the MTV VMAs including the Artist of the Year. Her next album, ‘Short n’ Sweet’ will be released ahead of the awards on August 23.
Apart from Carpenter, Camila Cabello will also be seen on stage. She has been nominated for Best Pop for her album – ‘C XOXO.’ Chappell Roan, who will also be performing, has been nominated in two categories including Best New Artist.
Rapper GloRilla and Rauw Alejandro are also set with their acts. They are in a tie with three nominations each. GloRilla has been nominated for Best Hip-Hop, Best Collaboration, and MTV Push Performance of the Year. Alejandro has been nominated for Best Latin, Best Cinematography, and Best Choreography for his hit song – ‘Touching the Sky’.
At the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift and Post Malone have been leading the race with ten and nine nominations respectively. The 2024 MTV VMAs will be held on September 11 at the UBS Arena. It will be available to air from 8 p.m. ET/PT onwards.