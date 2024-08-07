Hollywood

2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside

The nominations for the 2024 MTV VMAs have been announced. Check out the full list of nominees here.

2024 MTV VMA Nominations
Taylor Swift, Post Malone Photo: X
info_icon

The MTV Video Music Awards or the VMAs are among the most coveted events in the music industry. The awards recognize the best in music videos and honours the best artists, choreography, direction, collaboration, and cinematography. The nominations for the 2024 MTV VMAs have been announced. Taylor Swift has received 10 nominations, closely followed by Post Malone who has received nine nominations.

Ahead of the 2024 MTV VMAs, check out the full list of nominations here.

Video Of The Year

  • Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’ – Republic Records

  • Billie Eilish – ‘Lunch’ – Darkroom / Interscope Records

  • Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’ – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’ – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

  • SZA – ‘Snooze’ – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records

Artist Of The Year

  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records

  • Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

  • Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island

  • SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song Of The Year

  • Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

  • Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’ – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

  • Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

  • Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’ – Island

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records

  • Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’ – Warner Records

Best New Artist

  • Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

  • Chappell Roan – Island

  • Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

  • Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

  • Teddy Swims – Warner Records

  • Tyla – Epic Records

MTV Push Performance Of The Year

  • August 2023: Kaliii – ‘Area Codes’ – Atlantic Records

  • September 2023: GloRilla – ‘Lick or Sum’ – CMG / Interscope Records

  • October 2023: Benson Boone – ‘In the Stars’ – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

  • November 2023: Coco Jones – ‘ICU’ – Def Jam

  • December 2023: Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama’ – Lovett Music / RCA Records

  • January 2024: Jessie Murph – ‘Wild Ones’ – Columbia Records

  • February 2024: Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’ – Warner Records

  • March 2024: Chappell Roan – ‘Red Wine Supernova’ – Island

  • April 2024: Flyana Boss – ‘Yeaaa’ – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

  • May 2024: Laufey – ‘Goddess’ – Laufey / AWAL

  • June 2024: Le Sserafim – ‘Easy’ – Source Music / Geffen Records

  • July 2024: The Warning – ‘Automatic Sun’ – Lava / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ – OVO / Republic Records

  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Wanna Be’ – CMG / Interscope Records

  • Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – ‘Wild Ones’ – Columbia Records

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto – ‘Seven’ – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

  • Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’ – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records

Best Pop

  • Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

  • Dua Lipa – Warner Records

  • Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island

  • Tate McRae – RCA Records

  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

  • Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ – OVO / Republic Records

  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’ – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

  • GloRilla – ‘Yeah Glo!’ – CMG / Interscope Records

  • Gunna – ‘Fukumean’ – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

  • Megan Thee Stallion – ‘BOA’ – Hot Girl Productions

  • Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – ‘FE!N’ – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys – ‘Lifeline’ – AK Records / Gamma

  • Muni Long – ‘Made For Me’ – Def Jam

  • SZA – ‘Snooze’ – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

  • Tyla – ‘Water’ – Fax Records / Epic Records

  • Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – ‘Good Good’ – Mega / Gamma

  • Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama’ – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Best Alternative

  • Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’ – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

  • Bleachers – ‘Tiny Moves’ – Dirty Hit

  • Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’ – Columbia Records

  • Imagine Dragons – ‘Eyes Closed’ – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

  • Linkin Park – ‘Friendly Fire’ – This Compilation / Warner Records

  • Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’ (Live) – Warner Records

Best Rock

  • Bon Jovi – ‘Legendary’ – Island

  • Coldplay – ‘Feelslikeimfallinginlove’ – Atlantic Records

  • Green Day – ‘Dilemma’ – Reprise Records / Warner Records

  • Kings of Leon – ‘Mustang’ – Capitol Records

  • Lenny Kravitz – ‘Human’ – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management

  • U2 – ‘Atomic City’ – Interscope Records

Best Latin

  • Anitta – ‘Mil Veces’ – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

  • Bad Bunny – ‘Monaco’ – Rimas Entertainment

  • Karol G – ‘Mi Ex Tenia Razon’ – Bichota / Interscope Records

  • Myke Towers – ‘Lala’ – Warner Music Latina

  • Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’ – Double P Records

  • Rauw Alejandro – ‘Touching the Sky’ – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

  • Shakira & Cardi B – ‘Puntería’ – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – ‘Last Heartbreak Song’ – Mavin / Republic

  • Burna Boy – ‘City Boys’ – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – ‘Sensational’ – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

  • Tems – ‘Love Me JeJe’ – Since ’93 / RCA Records

  • Tyla – ‘Water’ – Fax Records / Epic Records

  • Usher, Pheelz – ‘Ruin’ – mega / gamma.

Best K-Pop

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto – ‘Seven’ – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

  • Lisa – Rockstar – ‘Lloud Co.’ / RCA Records

  • NCT Dream – ‘Smoothie’ – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

  • NewJeans – ‘Super Shy’ – ADOR / Geffen Records

  • Stray Kids – ‘Lalalala’ – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

  • Tomorrow X Together – ‘Déjà vu’ – Bighit Music / Imperial / Republic Records

Advertisement

Video For Good

  • Alexander Stewart – ‘If You Only Knew’ – FAE Grp

  • Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For’ (From the Motion Picture Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records

  • Coldplay – ‘Feelslikeimfallinginlove’ – Atlantic Records

  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – ‘Best for Me’ – Twenty Nine Music Group

  • Raye – ‘Genesis’ – Human Re Sources

  • Tyler Childers – ‘In Your Love’ – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Best Direction

  • Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’ – Republic Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

  • Bleachers – ‘Tiny Moves’ – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’ – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee

  • Megan Thee Stallion – ‘BOA’ – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

  • Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Please Please Please’ – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Best Cinematography

  • Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’ – Republic Records – Cinematography

  • Charli XCX – ‘Von Dutch’ – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

  • Dua Lipa – ‘Illusion’ – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

  • Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Obsessed’ – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller

  • Rauw Alejandro – ‘Touching the Sky’ – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo

Best Editing

  • Anitta – ‘Mil Veces’ – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul

  • Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’ – Republic Records – Editing by Luis

  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’ – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel

  • Lisa – ‘Rockstar’ – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler

  • Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’ – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Advertisement

Best Choreography

  • Bleachers – ‘Tiny Moves’ – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

  • Dua Lipa – ‘Houdini’ – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

  • Lisa – ‘Rockstar’ – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

  • Rauw Alejandro – ‘Touching the Sky’ – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography

  • Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’ – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

  • Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’ – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects

  • Ariana Grande – ‘The Boy is Mine’ – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’ – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual

  • Justin Timberlake – ‘Selfish’ – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

  • Megan Thee Stallion – ‘BOA’ – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic

  • Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Get Him Back!’ – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

Advertisement

Best Art Direction

  • Charli XCX – ‘360’ – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

  • Lisa – ‘Rockstar’ – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

  • Megan Thee Stallion – ‘BOA’ – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

  • Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Bad Idea Right?’ – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

  • Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Please Please Please’ – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’ – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place on September 10 in New York.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bast First; IND Aim To Avoid Series Defeat After 27 Years
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
  2. 'Thank You, Young Warrior': Indian Army On Class 3 Boy's Viral Letter Over Wayanad Rescue Ops
  3. Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: After Olympics Heartbreak, PM Modi Asks IOA Chief To 'Explore Options'
  5. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
Entertainment News
  1. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  2. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  3. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  4. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  5. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Turkey To Back South Africa's Genocide Claims Against Israel At World Court
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest
  3. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  4. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  5. Sunita Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Sarvesh In Men's High Jump Quali; Priyanka, Suraj In Mixed Final Relay
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bast First; IND Aim To Avoid Series Defeat After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign