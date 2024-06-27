Hollywood

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp Rock The Stage With Some Great Performances

At the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival people from all over the world came in to have a fun time. The festival is one of the hotspots for people to socialise and also get to listen to some of the best music of the season and also check out some of the most gorgeous art installations of the year. Here are a few glimpses from the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Chappell Roan | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Chappell Roan performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Festivalgoers attend the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Melanie Martinez performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Red Hot Chili Peppers performs
Red Hot Chili Peppers performs | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Anthony Kiedis, left, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Josh Teskey, of The Teskey Brothers
Josh Teskey, of The Teskey Brothers | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Josh Teskey, of The Teskey Brothers, performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Reneé Rapp performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Ethel Cain
Ethel Cain | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Ethel Cain performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Mark Speer and Laura Lee of Khruangbin
Mark Speer and Laura Lee of Khruangbin | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Mark Speer, left, and Laura Lee of Khruangbin perform during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Gary Clark Jr. performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Post Malone
Post Malone | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Post Malone performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe
Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Baby Queen
Baby Queen | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Baby Queen performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Festivalgoers during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Festivalgoers during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Festivalgoers are seen during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

