Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is ruling the summer charts, with her hit songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” taking turns at the number one spot on the Billboard 100. Known not just for her music but also for her love of movies, Carpenter has now released a new music video for her song “Taste,” the third single from her album Short n’ Sweet. The video, packed with references to iconic horror films, is a treat for cinephiles.