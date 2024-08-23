United States

Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know

Instagram has launched a Myspace-inspired feature that lets users add a song to their profiles, along with color-changing Notes tied to keywords from Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music release. This update, in collaboration with Carpenter, adds a nostalgic yet modern twist to Instagram's user experience.

Instagram Music On Profile
Instagram Debuts New Features In Collaboration With Sabrina Carpenter Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Instagram has unveiled a new feature that enables users to add a song to their profile, reminiscent of Myspace from the early 2000s. According to Instagram's screenshots, the selected music will be displayed in the bio section of a user's profile. The song will remain featured until the user chooses to remove or change it. Unlike Myspace, however, songs won't autoplay; viewers will instead have the option to play or pause the track.

How To Add Music To The Instagram Profile

Users can add a song by navigating to the “edit profile” page, where they can search for and choose a track from Instagram’s library of licensed music, which is also used for Reels and posts. They can then select a 30-second clip of the song to feature on their profile.

Instagram is debuting this feature in partnership with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, whose catchy hit “Espresso” has been a summer sensation. Starting today, Carpenter’s official Instagram profile will showcase a preview of a new, unreleased track titled “Taste,” in advance of her album’s release on Friday. Instagram highlights that this profile music feature is the exclusive way to hear the song before its full release.

Instagram Notes Changing Color

Recent Instagram updates include some fun Easter eggs linked to Carpenter’s new music release. One of those Easter eggs appears in the Instagram Notes which are changing color, whether they are in the feed, on Reels, or in the Notes tray.

Representative Image - Pexels
ChatGPT’s Instagram Feed Roasts Are The New Viral Hit. Here's How You Can Try It

BY Outlook International Desk

How To Make Instagram Notes Baby Blue

Like the golden Notes during the Paris Olympics, Notes will turn baby blue (with a 💋 kiss face emoji) if they contain any of the following Carpenter-related keywords:

  • Sabrina or Sabrina Carpenter

  • 💋

  • short n' sweet

  • short n sweet

  • please please please

  • espresso

  • ☕️

  • Sab

  • I'm working late cause I'm a singer

  • dream came trued it for ya

  • brand newed it for ya

  • don't make me hate you prolifically

Another Easter egg is a new chat theme for Instagram DMs which is inspired by Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album art, according to Meta. The Carpenter-themed chat option features a lipstick kisses design.

Izzy Zapata And Shelby Webb Cheating Scandal - Instagram
Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 1
  2. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith, Harry Brook Inch England Ahead Of Sri Lanka
  3. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Match 3
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
  5. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
Football News
  1. Fulham v Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool
  3. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag Warns Manchester United Selection Is 'Survivial Of The Fittest'
  4. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
Tennis News
  1. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  2. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  3. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  5. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special Court Issues Summons To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In BJP Defamation Case
  2. Vinesh Phogat Claims Security Of Wrestlers Withdrawn; Delhi Police Responds Amid Court's Order
  3. Modi Leaves For Historic Ukraine Trip, To Become 1st Indian PM To Visit Kyiv Since 1991
  4. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  5. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  4. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  5. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  3. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  4. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  5. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Ends Day With ENG 23 Runs Ahead
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court