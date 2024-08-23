Instagram has unveiled a new feature that enables users to add a song to their profile, reminiscent of Myspace from the early 2000s. According to Instagram's screenshots, the selected music will be displayed in the bio section of a user's profile. The song will remain featured until the user chooses to remove or change it. Unlike Myspace, however, songs won't autoplay; viewers will instead have the option to play or pause the track.
How To Add Music To The Instagram Profile
Users can add a song by navigating to the “edit profile” page, where they can search for and choose a track from Instagram’s library of licensed music, which is also used for Reels and posts. They can then select a 30-second clip of the song to feature on their profile.
Instagram is debuting this feature in partnership with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, whose catchy hit “Espresso” has been a summer sensation. Starting today, Carpenter’s official Instagram profile will showcase a preview of a new, unreleased track titled “Taste,” in advance of her album’s release on Friday. Instagram highlights that this profile music feature is the exclusive way to hear the song before its full release.
Instagram Notes Changing Color
Recent Instagram updates include some fun Easter eggs linked to Carpenter’s new music release. One of those Easter eggs appears in the Instagram Notes which are changing color, whether they are in the feed, on Reels, or in the Notes tray.
How To Make Instagram Notes Baby Blue
Like the golden Notes during the Paris Olympics, Notes will turn baby blue (with a 💋 kiss face emoji) if they contain any of the following Carpenter-related keywords:
Sabrina or Sabrina Carpenter
💋
short n' sweet
short n sweet
please please please
espresso
☕️
Sab
I'm working late cause I'm a singer
dream came trued it for ya
brand newed it for ya
don't make me hate you prolifically
Another Easter egg is a new chat theme for Instagram DMs which is inspired by Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album art, according to Meta. The Carpenter-themed chat option features a lipstick kisses design.