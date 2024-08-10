United States

Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’

Instagram has introduced an "Easter egg" feature that allows users to turn their Notes gold based on certain words that are related to 2024 Paris Olympics.

Instagram, notes, instagram notes, olympics
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to experience a golden touch during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, announced that users' Instagram Notes can now turn gold, depending on the words they use.
Representative image - Pinterest
Described as an "Easter egg," the feature activates when users write Olympic-themed words in their notes. If certain words or phrases related to the Olympics are used, the text will automatically change from white to gold on the message screen.

Words that will turn your notes golden include:

  • Olympics  

  • Olympic

  • Olympian

  • Olympiad

  • Summer Games

  • 2024 games

  • 2028 games {referring to the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics)

  • Medal

  • Gold

  • Champion

Instagram notes turned golden.
Instagram notes turned golden. Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Moreover, words like “podium,” “victory,” and even “GOAT” (meaning ‘Greatest of all Time; often used to describe top athletes like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky), can also trigger the golden transformation. Users can achieve the same effect by using gold medal emojis or a goat emoji.

Words like “torch,” referencing the Olympic flame currently in the Jardin des Tuileries near the Louvre in Paris, and “closing ceremony,” ahead of the August 11th event, can also turn the notes gold.

In a separate update, Instagram has expanded its photo and video post limit from 10 to 20, allowing users to share even more Olympic highlights. Meta stated that the change was made to enhance sharing, whether it’s celebrity sightings, memorable moments, or viral Olympic content.

Athletes like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Noah Lyles, as well as celebrities including Michael Phelps, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Brady, have been actively posting their Olympic experiences on Instagram, utilizing both Stories and posts to engage with their followers during the Games.

