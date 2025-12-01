'Rage Bait' Chosen As Oxford’s Word Of The Year, Reflecting Rise Of Online Outrage

Oxford University Press names “rage bait” as the 2025 Word of the Year.
The term reflects a surge in online outrage-provoking content used to drive engagement.
Lexicographers say it highlights rising concern over polarised, emotionally manipulative digital culture.
Oxford University Press has named “rage bait” as the Word of the Year for 2025, defining it as online content deliberately designed to spark anger, frustration or outrage in order to drive clicks, shares and engagement. The selection follows a global poll where more than 30,000 participants voted on emerging expressions that best captured the year’s digital and cultural mood.
Lexicographers noted a sharp rise in the usage of the term over the past year, mirroring a wider shift in online behaviour. Unlike traditional clickbait, which relies on curiosity, rage bait thrives on negative emotion and polarisation. Experts say the term reflects how social-media algorithms increasingly reward provocative or divisive content because outrage tends to boost user interaction.
Oxford’s team said the choice represents not only an evolving language trend but also a deeper societal concern. As online spaces grow more conflict-driven, the word underscores the psychological and cultural impact of consuming emotionally manipulative content. The announcement also coincides with broader debates on misinformation, toxicity, digital fatigue and the erosion of civil discourse.
The publisher hopes that spotlighting “rage bait” will encourage greater awareness about how such content shapes public conversation, political debate and mental well-being. The term, they said, is a reminder of how language adapts to rapid technological shifts—and how the internet continues to influence daily communication.