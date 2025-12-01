'Rage Bait' Chosen As Oxford’s Word Of The Year, Reflecting Rise Of Online Outrage

Oxford University Press has selected “rage bait” as the 2025 Word of the Year, highlighting the surge in online content crafted to provoke anger for engagement. The term reflects growing concern over polarised digital spaces and emotionally manipulative social-media behaviour.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oxford word of the year
Lexicographers noted a sharp rise in the usage of the term over the past year, mirroring a wider shift in online behaviour. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oxford University Press names “rage bait” as the 2025 Word of the Year.

  • The term reflects a surge in online outrage-provoking content used to drive engagement.

  • Lexicographers say it highlights rising concern over polarised, emotionally manipulative digital culture.

Oxford University Press has named “rage bait” as the Word of the Year for 2025, defining it as online content deliberately designed to spark anger, frustration or outrage in order to drive clicks, shares and engagement. The selection follows a global poll where more than 30,000 participants voted on emerging expressions that best captured the year’s digital and cultural mood.

Lexicographers noted a sharp rise in the usage of the term over the past year, mirroring a wider shift in online behaviour. Unlike traditional clickbait, which relies on curiosity, rage bait thrives on negative emotion and polarisation. Experts say the term reflects how social-media algorithms increasingly reward provocative or divisive content because outrage tends to boost user interaction.

Oxford’s team said the choice represents not only an evolving language trend but also a deeper societal concern. As online spaces grow more conflict-driven, the word underscores the psychological and cultural impact of consuming emotionally manipulative content. The announcement also coincides with broader debates on misinformation, toxicity, digital fatigue and the erosion of civil discourse.

The publisher hopes that spotlighting “rage bait” will encourage greater awareness about how such content shapes public conversation, political debate and mental well-being. The term, they said, is a reminder of how language adapts to rapid technological shifts—and how the internet continues to influence daily communication.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

  2. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  3. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  5. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  3. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  4. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

  2. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  3. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  4. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution