United States

H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

H.E.R. will sing the US national anthem at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, marking the official handover to Los Angeles.

H.E.R. during the Super Bowl halftime show.
H.E.R. during the Super Bowl halftime show. Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will headline the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, where she is set to perform the US national anthem at the Stade de France. This performance will be part of the official handover to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Summer Games.
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers - X
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

H.E.R., a 27-year-old singer from California, has earned accolades across music, film, and television. In 2021, she won the Grammy for Song of the Year for her protest anthem "I Can't Breathe" and an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She also contributed to Netflix's "We the People," earning a Children’s and Family Emmy Award.

H.E.R. further showcased her versatility by starring in the 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, and making a guest appearance with Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show.

2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony lineup, with the theme being 'Records', features more world-famous singers including Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, set to perform at the grand ceremony. French bands Air and Phoenix are confirmed to perform,  Tom Cruise is also set to perform an aerial stunt, challenging him to hand over the next Olympic city, Los Angeles.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will mark the city's third time hosting the Games, following the 1932 and 1984 events. Notably, this will be the first time Los Angeles hosts the Paralympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach speaks as Tony Estanguet, president of 2024 Paris Olympics looks on in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. - (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: Wacky And Wonderful - Here's why

BY Associated Press

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  3. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  5. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  2. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  3. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  4. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  5. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM Arrives At Kannaur Airport, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Blood Samples Of Minor's Two Friends Were Also Switched, Court Told
  3. 'First Morning Tea Of Freedom': Manish Sisodia's 1st Post After Release From Jail
  4. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Gandhi Thanks PM Modi For His Firsthand Visit, Says ‘Good Decision’
  5. Memories Of Grandma's Tales And The Changing Climate Of Himachal
Entertainment News
  1. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  2. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  3. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
  5. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
US News
  1. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  2. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  3. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
  4. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  5. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
World News
  1. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  2. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  3. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
  4. More Than 100 Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza School As Frustrated Mediators Call For Ceasefire
  5. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action