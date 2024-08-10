H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will headline the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, where she is set to perform the US national anthem at the Stade de France. This performance will be part of the official handover to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Summer Games.
H.E.R., a 27-year-old singer from California, has earned accolades across music, film, and television. In 2021, she won the Grammy for Song of the Year for her protest anthem "I Can't Breathe" and an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She also contributed to Netflix's "We the People," earning a Children’s and Family Emmy Award.
H.E.R. further showcased her versatility by starring in the 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, and making a guest appearance with Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show.
2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony lineup, with the theme being 'Records', features more world-famous singers including Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, set to perform at the grand ceremony. French bands Air and Phoenix are confirmed to perform, Tom Cruise is also set to perform an aerial stunt, challenging him to hand over the next Olympic city, Los Angeles.
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will mark the city's third time hosting the Games, following the 1932 and 1984 events. Notably, this will be the first time Los Angeles hosts the Paralympics.