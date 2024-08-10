H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

H.E.R., a 27-year-old singer from California, has earned accolades across music, film, and television. In 2021, she won the Grammy for Song of the Year for her protest anthem "I Can't Breathe" and an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She also contributed to Netflix's "We the People," earning a Children’s and Family Emmy Award.