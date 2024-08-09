Hollywood

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report

A recent report has revealed that Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers have been roped in to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony. Here's what we know so far.

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers at Olympics closing ceremony
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers Photo: X


All eyes are on the 2024 Paris Olympics. The prestigious event kickstarted on July 26 with Lady Gaga delivering an electrifying performance when she opened the sporting event. The event is all set to conclude on August 11. Amidst this, a latest report has revealed that Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been roped in to perform at the closing ceremony.

As reported by Variety, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11. While it is not revealed why these artists have been selected, it has been speculated that their performances –a blend of live and pre-recorded segments - will be broadcast from Los Angeles as part of a musical handover for the 2028 L.A. Olympics.

Eilish is one of the biggest artists of this generation. Her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, not only reached the top of the Billboard 200 but also made her the youngest artist ever to win all four major Grammy categories in one year. She is known for songs like ‘Bad Guy,’ ‘Birds Of A Feather’, and ‘Lunch.’

Dogg, on the other hand, has made a significant impact during the Paris Olympics - from his viral NBC commentary to serving as the U.S. Olympic torchbearer. With a career spanning three decades, the rapper has consistently appeared on the Billboard Hot 100. Rounding out the musical lineup are the Red Hot Chili Peppers who have become a global name since their formation in 1983. The band has made a lasting impact with albums like ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ and ‘Californication’.

Additionally, a report by TMZ mentions that Tom Cruise will also be seen at the Closing Ceremony. The actor is set to perform a daring stunt by rappelling from the top of Stade de France while holding the Olympic flag, followed by a pre-recorded segment where he skydives onto the iconic Hollywood sign.

