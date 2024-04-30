Art & Entertainment

Billie Eilish Locks September For Her World Tour; First Stop: Australia

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of her forthcoming third album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.

Advertisement

X
Singer Billie Eilish Photo: X
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of her forthcoming third album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.

The album is set for release on May 17. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in September in Quebec and continue through North America until December, reports ‘Variety’.

In February 2025, Eilish will hit Australia, followed by Europe, the UK, and Ireland from April to late July. Tickets will be available for presale on April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week.

According to 'Variety', general tickets will be released for sale on May 3 through Ticketmaster. Eilish will continue her collaboration with the environmental nonprofit Reverb for the tour, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas pollution and minimising single-use plastic waste. A portion of ticket sales in North America will also contribute to Reverb's initiatives.

Advertisement

Her tour will span across Canada, the US, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Ireland.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Allegations; ' We Are Not Protecting Him', Says Party