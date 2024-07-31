You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside

On July 29, Coco Gauff thanked Snoop for a custom shirt dedicated to her, saying, “Snoop has good fashion,” on her Instagram Stories. Snoop even gifted Gauff a special pin featuring himself blowing smoke in the shape of the Olympic rings. In a video message, Snoop said, “Got something for you, beautiful. This is for you. Great game today. Go, USA,” to which Gauff responded, “Hey, Mr. Snoop. Thanks for this pin. This is the best pin I’ve ever gotten.”