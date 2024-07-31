You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside

Snoop Dogg is taking his love for handbags to new heights while covering the Paris Summer Olympics as a special correspondent for NBC. In the latest episode of Vogue’s video series In the Bag, the 52-year-old rapper opens up about his impressive collection of bags.
Snoop Dogg, known for his laid-back style and music hits, revealed he has a huge stash of bags. “I love bags, backpacks, handbags, tote bags,” he shared. “I’m not gonna call it a man purse ‘cause it ain’t. I think I got less than a thousand, more than five hundred.”
During his time at the Olympics, Snoop continues to add to his collection. He mentioned, “I went to the Olympic training facility yesterday and I left with a couple of bags.”
The rapper’s everyday bag is packed with essentials: perfume, an Xbox controller, Biscoff cookies, an iPad, and jewellery. Snoop believes that every outfit needs a matching bag. “It’s all about the outfit,” he said, dressed in a red, white, and blue tracksuit. “The bag and the outfit has to coordinate. Everything has to go together.”
Snoop Dogg has also made a fashion statement at Olympic events with custom T-shirts celebrating Team USA Olympians like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Coco Gauff. NBC Sports praised his style, giving his Simone Biles shirt a perfect score.
On July 29, Coco Gauff thanked Snoop for a custom shirt dedicated to her, saying, “Snoop has good fashion,” on her Instagram Stories. Snoop even gifted Gauff a special pin featuring himself blowing smoke in the shape of the Olympic rings. In a video message, Snoop said, “Got something for you, beautiful. This is for you. Great game today. Go, USA,” to which Gauff responded, “Hey, Mr. Snoop. Thanks for this pin. This is the best pin I’ve ever gotten.”