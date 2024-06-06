Dakota Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Has Been Gifting Her Shoes On Every Birthday Since 2005

Fannings went on to reveal the reason. “I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.” To which, Clarkson said: “That’s so random too, I love it. You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise!” In 'War Of The Worlds', which was directed by Steven Spielberg, Cruise and Fanning played father and daughter. As a child star, Fanning then worked in hit films such as 'I Am Sam', 'Uptown Girls' and 'Man on Fire'.