Hollywood

Dakota Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Has Been Gifting Her Shoes On Every Birthday Since 2005

Actress Dakota Fanning shared that, despite Tom Cruise having given her a cell phone, when she was 11 on the set of their 2005 film 'War of the World', the Hollywood star has continued to send shoes as birthday presents, which she has been receiving for the past 19 years.

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Dakota Fanning shared that, despite Tom Cruise having given her a cell phone, when she was 11 on the set of their 2005 film 'War of the World', the Hollywood star has continued to send shoes as birthday presents, which she has been receiving for the past 19 years.

“I turned 11 on ‘War of the Worlds,’ when we worked together and he gave me my first cell phone for that birthday,” Fanning said on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show. “It was a Motorola Razr…I didn’t have anyone to call, but I wanted a Razr so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me. It’s such a great memory.” She added: “He always sends me the same thing every year,” reports variety.com.

Fannings went on to reveal the reason. “I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.” To which, Clarkson said: “That’s so random too, I love it. You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise!” In 'War Of The Worlds', which was directed by Steven Spielberg, Cruise and Fanning played father and daughter. As a child star, Fanning then worked in hit films such as 'I Am Sam', 'Uptown Girls' and 'Man on Fire'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Rainfall In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Heatwave To Prevail Across States, Says IMD | Details Inside
  2. PM Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum For Winning Mexico's Presidential Poll
  3. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  4. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
  5. Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On The 'Negativity' Amidst Rumours Of Her Split With Ben Affleck
  2. Sunil Pal Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Would 'Silently' Visit Slums To Meet His Staff Member's Family
  3. Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Spark Dating Rumours Again As The Former Kisses His 'Barsatein' Co-Star In New Video
  4. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
  5. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside
Sports News
  1. India At T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Will Continue To Bat At No. 3, Vikram Rathour Confirms
  2. T20 World Cup: Australia Ride On All-Round Stoinis Show To Beat Oman By 39 Runs - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Italiano Faces Tough Challenge Following Motta's Exit As Coach Of Debutant Bologna
  4. French Open Day 11 Recap: Zverev Sets Up Ruud Semi-Final; Bopanna-Ebden Into Last Four Too
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head-To-Head, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  3. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; Bangladesh PM Hasina Headed To Delhi
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win