New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts

Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to leave notes on Reels or feed posts in real-time, aiming to make notes more dynamic and integrated into the social media experience.

Instagram is enhancing user interaction with a new feature that allows users to leave notes directly on Reels or feed posts. The update, announced by parent company Meta, aims to make notes more dynamic and integrated into the social media experience. Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, is broadening the functionality of Notes, previously limited to the top of the inbox or above profile photos.

With the update, users can share notes on posts from friends or brands in real-time, and view reactions from others while scrolling through their feed. Notes can be seen only by followers who follow back or those in the "close friends" group, making the feature more intimate and personal. Meta notes that posts and reels with added notes are more likely to be seen by users.

The visibility of these notes differs from the previous version; while inbox and profile notes last for up to 24 hours, notes on feed posts and Reels will be visible for up to three days. They are currently only accessible through the Instagram app and not via a web browser. Users have the option to delete notes at any time and can disable the feature for their posts and Reels in the settings.

How to use the new instagram notes feature:

1. Tap the airplane/share icon

2. Tap on the "Note" icon at the bottom left

3. Select either "close friends" or "followers you follow back”

4. Post the note

Other updates

Instagram has also introduced new features for Stories, including:

- "Add Yours Music" Sticker: This allows users to share songs with the popular "add yours" feature.

- Frames: Similar to a Polaroid, users can share a photo that followers can shake to reveal.

- Reveal: A hidden story feature where followers need to send a DM to see the content.

- Cutouts: This allows users to turn photos or videos from their camera roll into custom stickers in Stories.

