Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle

St. Louis radio personality Tammie Holland died on Saturday after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Her sister announced the news online, describing her as a loving sister and mother.
Tammie Holland openly shared her three-year cancer journey with St. Louis from the very start, keeping everyone informed until the very end. Just a few weeks ago, Holland announced her plans to enter hospice care, marking the final chapter of her courageous and dignified battle.
Despite knowing this, the news of her passing on the morning of July 20, 2024, came as a shock. Heartfelt social media tributes flooded the timelines of anyone connected to St. Louis. Holland was 53.
“If the Arch looks a little rusty today, it’s because tears are a steady flow in St. Louis today,” wrote Jill “Taylor J” Testerman on Facebook. Testerman, a colleague of Holland’s at iHeart Media, added, “There is so much to say about someone who inspired so many. Tammie Holland was one of the brightest shining lights that I have ever come across.”
Her voice is instantly recognizable to an entire generation, stemming from a broadcasting career that started as an intern at Majic 108 and culminated as a leading voice on Foxy 106.9 FM’s “The Real Breakfast Crew” with The Real JR., Ms. Sineta, and Aretha “Lady Re” Richardson. She also hosted the “This Week with Tammie Holland” podcast powered by Brown and Crouppen.
“Tammie’s remarkable legacy in the radio industry spans over three decades, and her impact on the city of St. Louis will be deeply felt,” Foxy 106.9 FM stated in a statement. “Tammie was a cherished fixture on Foxy 106.9. She was known for her warm smile, contagious laughter and genuine enthusiasm for life.”
Tef Poe expressed his deep affection for her on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A giant of a woman," he wrote. "She fought til the end like a true G."
Influencer Morgan Casey posted on Facebook, "The whole city just paused. We love you Tammie Holland."
Who Is Tammie Holland?
Born on May 20, 1971, and a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas-Mercy High School, Holland initially pursued a career as a flight attendant before discovering her true calling at the Broadcast Center of Clayton. There, she met instructor Marc Clarke, who was also the co-host of the top-rated Breakfast Crew morning show on Majic 108 FM. Holland quickly advanced from being Clarke’s intern to co-hosting the Breakfast Crew with Tony Scott. Tammie and Tony became a beloved duo, forming a strong bond with their listeners over the years.
Holland’s work in radio and television made her a household name in the St. Louis region, but it was her connection with viewers and listeners that made her a beloved community treasure. She was more than just an on-air talent; she put equal effort into being a genuine personality.
Holland also used her voice for the greater good of the community. She shared a viral social media post featuring Louis Head holding a makeshift sign that read, “Ferguson police just executed my unarmed son.” This was one of the first images to reach the masses at the start of the Ferguson unrest. Additionally, Holland was among the first to interview Michael Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden-Head.
“Tammie was more than a talented broadcaster,” said Don “DJ Wrekk-1” Williams of Foxy 106.9 FM. “She was a kind, compassionate and generous soul who touched countless lives through her work. As we remember Tammie’s life and legacy, we take comfort in knowing that her spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched – and the memories she created.”
Even stage four cancer couldn't stop her from living her best life.
“Very early on, I stopped saying, ‘why me,’” Holland said in a conversation with The American in January. “It’s like, ‘why not me?’ My cancer has caused me to live life with more intention – to live life on purpose.”
At the time, she was preparing for her acting debut in the Black Rep’s world premiere of Paul Webb’s “Hold On” in January of this year.
“This play didn’t come at the best time for me, but it was something I always wanted to do,” Holland stated. “My prayer is that someone fighting cancer – or someone facing a major challenge in life – will be able to look at me and say, ‘If God did it for Tammie, he would do it for me.’”
Holland’s passing came just six days after an answered prayer.
“Our girl is 18 today,” Holland’s sister Kelly Taylor wrote on her behalf on Holland’s social media channels on Sunday, July 14. “The prayer this entire journey was to live long enough to see her graduate high school and see her turn 18. God did it! All praises to him and my amazing friends and family.”
“Tammie Holland is a mom, storyteller, cancer fighter and all-around genuine spirit spreading happiness and laughter everywhere she goes,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post when she declared September 23, 2021, as Tammie Holland Day in St. Louis. “I was proud to present her with my first Key to the City.”
“I know there are people who have been inspired by my cancer journey,” Holland stated. “It has been my hope for the people who have drawn strength from my story to allow my light to continue to shine.”