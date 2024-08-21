ChatGPT’s Instagram Feed Roasts Are The New Viral Hit. Here's How You Can Try It

A fresh trend is making waves on Instagram, and it involves none other than ChatGPT. Users are now taking screenshots of their Instagram feeds and asking ChatGPT to roast them with some brutally honest, yet hilarious, critiques.
The trend follows a similar viral moment where another AI agent roasted X accounts. Now, ChatGPT is getting in on the action, and people are loving the humor and sharpness of the roasts.
How to Get ChatGPT To Roast Your Instagram Feed
Want to try this out for yourself? Here’s how to get ChatGPT to deliver a funny roast of your Instagram profile:
Log In or Create an Account: Start by opening ChatGPT and either logging in or signing up for a new account.
Go to Insta Guru: Navigate to the Insta Guru section within ChatGPT.
Upload Your Feed Screenshots: Attach screenshots of your Instagram feed, including both your bio and photos. The more images you upload, the better the roast.
Request the Roast: Send a message asking ChatGPT to “roast my feed in one paragraph,” along with your screenshots.
Receive Your Roast: ChatGPT will quickly provide a roast, complete with some tips on how to improve your feed. If you want a more intense roast, just ask it to “be meaner.”
The results have been shared widely on X, with some roasts offering clever compliments and others delivering a more straightforward critique.
For instance, users have received roasts like “a clash between Tumblr and Instagram, with neither coming out on top” or “‘fashion icon with a hint of Tokyo exploration."