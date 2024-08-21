ChatGPT’s Instagram Feed Roasts Are The New Viral Hit. Here's How You Can Try It

Log In or Create an Account: Start by opening ChatGPT and either logging in or signing up for a new account.

Go to Insta Guru: Navigate to the Insta Guru section within ChatGPT.

Upload Your Feed Screenshots: Attach screenshots of your Instagram feed, including both your bio and photos. The more images you upload, the better the roast.

Request the Roast: Send a message asking ChatGPT to “roast my feed in one paragraph,” along with your screenshots.