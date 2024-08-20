TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List

TikTok has just dropped its top summer tracks for 2024, revealing which songs have been making waves on the app. This year, it's not just about a "Brat summer" – the app's charts are packed with a diverse mix of hits from popular artists and rising stars.
Top 10 TikTok Songs Of The Summer In US
For US listeners, TikTok’s top 10 songs of the summer feature a blend of new hits and familiar favourites. Here’s the rundown:
Million Dollar Baby – Tommy Richman
Nasty – Tinashe
Champagne Coast – Blood Orange
Magic Johnson – ian
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz
Wanna Be – GloRilla & Megan The Stallion
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji
Top 10 TikTok Songs of the Summer Globally
The global list showcases a few overlaps with the US hits but also highlights some unique tracks that have captured listeners worldwide:
Gata Only – FloyyMenor & Cris Mj
Nasty – Tinashe
Million Dollar Baby (VHS) – Tommy Richman
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
Alibi – Sevdaliza feat. Pablo Vittar & Yseult
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
ESTE – El Alfa & Nfasis
Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz
Si No Quieres No – Luis R Conriquez & Neton Vega
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – KAROL G
While artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Tinashe are featured prominently on both lists, the global chart introduces listeners to additional Mexican and Latin talent that didn’t make the top in the US.
TikTok's summer soundtrack is a vibrant mix of genres and cultures, reflecting the app's global reach and the diverse tastes of its users.