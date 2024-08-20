United States

TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List

TikTok has unveiled its top songs for summer 2024, showcasing the hottest tracks both in the US and globally. The US list features hits like "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman and "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish.

TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024, US
Representative Image
info_icon

TikTok has just dropped its top summer tracks for 2024, revealing which songs have been making waves on the app. This year, it's not just about a "Brat summer" – the app's charts are packed with a diverse mix of hits from popular artists and rising stars.

Top 10 TikTok Songs Of The Summer In US

For US listeners, TikTok’s top 10 songs of the summer feature a blend of new hits and familiar favourites. Here’s the rundown:

  • Million Dollar Baby – Tommy Richman

  • Nasty – Tinashe

  • Champagne Coast – Blood Orange

  • Magic Johnson – ian

  • Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

  • Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

  • Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz

  • Wanna Be – GloRilla & Megan The Stallion

  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

  • KEHLANI – Jordan Adetunji

  • Top 10 TikTok Songs of the Summer Globally

The global list showcases a few overlaps with the US hits but also highlights some unique tracks that have captured listeners worldwide:

  • Gata Only – FloyyMenor & Cris Mj

  • Nasty – Tinashe

  • Million Dollar Baby (VHS) – Tommy Richman

  • Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

  • Alibi – Sevdaliza feat. Pablo Vittar & Yseult

  • Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

  • ESTE – El Alfa & Nfasis

  • Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz

  • Si No Quieres No – Luis R Conriquez & Neton Vega

  • Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – KAROL G

While artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Tinashe are featured prominently on both lists, the global chart introduces listeners to additional Mexican and Latin talent that didn’t make the top in the US.

TikTok's summer soundtrack is a vibrant mix of genres and cultures, reflecting the app's global reach and the diverse tastes of its users.

