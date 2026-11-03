One Dead, Three Injured After Bihar ASI Allegedly Fires Service Revolver

An ASI allegedly fired four rounds while trying to escape from a house in Balirajgarh village, police said.
Ashok Yadav, 50, died; three others were injured and are being treated.
The accused, Chandra Mohan, has been suspended and remains absconding.
An assistant sub-inspector allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver while trying to escape from a house in Bihar’s Madhubani district early Tuesday, killing one person and injuring three others, police said.
The incident took place around 1am in Balirajgarh village. Locals allegedly found ASI Chandra Mohan at a woman’s house and locked him in a room over his relationship with her, a senior police officer said. He allegedly opened fire as he tried to get out, then fled, as reported by news agency PTI.
Police took the injured to a government hospital. Ashok Yadav, 50, died during treatment at Sadar Hospital in Madhubani. The three other injured people are receiving treatment.
Madhubani SSP Yogendra Kumar said Chandra Mohan frequently visited the woman’s house. “He had gone to her house last night as well when the incident took place,” Kumar said.
The ASI, who was posted at a police picket in the Babubarhi area, has been suspended. The department has also begun proceedings to terminate his services, Kumar said. Police have formed two special teams to arrest him and are conducting raids.
The SSP announced a ₹25,000 reward for credible information about the absconding officer. Police will circulate his photograph and identifying details on social media to help trace him, the district police statement said.
Calling the incident a matter of serious concern, Kumar said police would seek a speedy trial and stringent punishment, including the death penalty.