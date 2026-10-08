Yashasvi Jaiswal Wicketkeeper? Star Cricketer Tries Skill Ahead Of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Opener Against Chandigarh

Yashasvi Jaiswal is practising wicketkeeping before Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy opener
A video on his Instagram account showed him wearing the gloves ahead of the season
Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said Jaiswal wants to add more to his game
Yashasvi Jaiswal is working on his wicketkeeping ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the India batter's game. A video shared on his Instagram account shows the 24-year-old donning the gloves before Mumbai begin their domestic campaign.
Jaiswal is scheduled to feature for Mumbai against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, October 11. His latest work behind the stumps has raised questions about whether he is trying to make wicketkeeping a serious part of his role.
Jaiswal has already made his mark as a batter at the highest level.
Lad Explains Jaiswal
Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad offered the clearest public view yet. He spoke about Jaiswal's wicketkeeping during Mumbai's pre-season press conference.
“With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets. That's what I heard from him. He wants to keep wickets for Mumbai or for the Indian team. That is what he is aiming for, that is what I feel, but I haven't got any clarity on that,” Lad said.
Lad also linked the move to Jaiswal's desire to build a fuller all-round game. Jaiswal has earlier chipped in with leg-spin, though his bowling has not been a regular part of his game for India.
“He is someone who has started practicing keeping wickets because he feels he wants to add something more to his game. I am not very sure what his intentions are, but right now he is practicing keeping wickets and if he keeps practicing, he will get used to it,” Lad said.
Practice Match Reps
The work is not limited to drills. Jaiswal is understood to have kept wickets for about 10 overs in one of Mumbai's practice matches in the build-up to the Ranji Trophy, Cricbuzz reported.
That does not yet make him a regular wicketkeeping option. It does show he is spending meaningful time behind the stumps and getting used to the demands of the role.
For now, the experiment remains open-ended. Still, the signs are clear. Jaiswal is putting in the work to familiarise himself with wicketkeeping before the season starts.
Mumbai Season Boost
For Mumbai, Jaiswal's presence provides a significant boost as they prepare for the new season. The team will be without former captain Shardul Thakur, while former skipper Ajinkya Rahane has retired from all forms of cricket ahead of the campaign.
Lad said Jaiswal may only be around briefly. “I think he is just available for the first game, if I am not wrong. But someone like Yashasvi doesn't only add performances; he adds value to the team with his experience,” Lad said.
That value goes beyond runs. Mumbai are heading into the new season with a relatively young group, and Lad sees Jaiswal as a key presence in the dressing room.
“He is someone who has done really well at the highest level. Sharing the dressing room with someone like Yashasvi helps us also with the youngsters, and we are looking forward to it,” Lad said.