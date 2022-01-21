Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has released a teaser of his upcoming song ‘Main Chala’ featuring his rumoured girlfriend and singer Iulia Vantur and musician Guru Randhawa. Along with the teaser the actor also unveiled the release date of the song.

Produced by Salman Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22. On Thursday, January 20, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share yet another rugged bearded look of himself, with fans speculating that it was his look from his upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Randhawa said, "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artist but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."

Vantur also added, "Main Chala is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We’ve put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people’s souls. I’m grateful for it, I’m grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artist, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone’s hearts with Main Chala."

Salman Khan was last seen alongside actor, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the action thriller ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

His upcoming movie, 'Tiger 3', which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The major portion of the film was shot last year in Russia, Turkey, and Austria.Apart from this, the star will also make a brief cameo in actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He will also share the screen space with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Pathan.