Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur’s Song ‘Main Chala’ Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Actor Salman Khan treats fans to a new teaser from his upcoming romantic dong ‘Main Chala’ along with singer Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur’s Song ‘Main Chala’ Gets A Teaser And Release Date
'Main Chala' song to release on January 22. - Instagram\ iulia.vantur

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 5:31 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has released a teaser of his upcoming song ‘Main Chala’ featuring his rumoured girlfriend and singer Iulia Vantur and musician Guru Randhawa. Along with the teaser the actor also unveiled the release date of the song.

Related stories

Salman Khan Requests To Not Bring Religion As He Fights Defamation Case Filed By Panvel Farmhouse's Neighbour

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' Shooting On Hold Due To Rising Covid-19 Cases

Mumbai Court Rejects Salman Khan's Petition For An Interim Order In His Defamation Case Against Panvel Neighbour

Produced by Salman Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22. On Thursday, January 20, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share yet another rugged bearded look of himself, with fans speculating that it was his look from his upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’. 

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Randhawa said, "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artist but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."

 Vantur also added, "Main Chala is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We’ve put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people’s souls. I’m grateful for it, I’m grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artist, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone’s hearts with Main Chala."

Salman Khan was last seen alongside actor, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the action thriller ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

His upcoming movie, 'Tiger 3', which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The major portion of the film was shot last year in Russia, Turkey, and Austria.Apart from this, the star will also make a brief cameo in actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He will also share the screen space with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Pathan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor Salman Khan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Mohsin Khan Files Complaint After Receiving Threatening Messages To Change His Name

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

In Honour Of Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 3 Of His Productions To Be Released On OTT

Akshay Kumar Locks Holi For 'Bachchan Pandey' Release, Here Are Other Films Releasing On Festivals This Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East