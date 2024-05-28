Art & Entertainment

Iulia Vantur To Perform Alongside American Hitmaker Jason Derulo, Pak Singer Shae Gill In Dubai

Actress-singer Iulia Vantur is set to perform alongside international stars Jason Derulo and Shae Gill in Dubai next month.

Iulia Vantur
Iulia Vantur Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress-singer Iulia Vantur is set to perform alongside international stars Jason Derulo and Shae Gill in Dubai next month.

The actress said that she had always dreamed of performing at the Coca-Cola Arena. Iulia will be performing at the Earth Soul Festival at the Coca-Cola Arena on June 15 in Dubai. The actress said: "I remember I went for AP Dhillon’s rehearsals at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and when I left from there, I wrote in the air, on the arena, ‘One day I will perform here, signed Iulia Vantur’.

My good friends witnessed this, and sooner than expected, I received a call saying, ‘See, it’s happening’ The power of intention, when you love what you do and believe in yourself." Iulia shared that the show will be special because it is the first eco-conscious festival in Dubai. “It has a strong purpose, and the ‘Jalebi Baby’ hitmaker Jason Derulo, an extraordinary international artist, will also perform there. I’m really excited about this, it will be a fun night with a purpose,” she added.

