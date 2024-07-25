Viral Pic: Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Birthday With His Entire Family

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is said to be dating Romanian beauty and singer Iulia Vantur. Though Salman never confirmed his relationship with Iulia, they are often spotted together and the latter shares a close bond with the Khan family. Salman and Iulia have also collaborated for the former's 'Sultan' song 'Jag Ghoomeya' and 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's 'Seeti Maar'. On July 24, Iulia celebrated her 44th birthday and a picture from her birthday celebrations with Salman Khan and family went viral on social media.