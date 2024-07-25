Art & Entertainment

Viral Pic: Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Birthday With His Entire Family

On July 24, Iulia Vantur celebrated her 44th birthday and a picture from her birthday celebrations with Salman Khan and family went viral on social media.

Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vanturs birthday
Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vantur's birthday with his family Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is said to be dating Romanian beauty and singer Iulia Vantur. Though Salman never confirmed his relationship with Iulia, they are often spotted together and the latter shares a close bond with the Khan family. Salman and Iulia have also collaborated for the former's 'Sultan' song 'Jag Ghoomeya' and 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's 'Seeti Maar'. On July 24, Iulia celebrated her 44th birthday and a picture from her birthday celebrations with Salman Khan and family went viral on social media.

Iulia Vantur was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends and close ones. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri also wished her with a post. He shared a group pic featuring the Khan family.

Actor Salman Khan | - Instagram
'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the pic, Atul wrote, "Happy Birthday@vanturiulia'' and tagged everyone who were present.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan and family celebrate Iulia Vantur's birthday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The picture featured Salman, Iulia, Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, their kids and others. Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan were also part of the celebrations.

Recently, Salman and Iulia attended the grand sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai. The couple danced to 'O O Jaane Jaana'. Salman was seen holding a glass in his hand.

On the work front, Salman is currently busy with AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar' which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The action entertainer is all set to hit the screens next year on Eid 2025. Also, as per the latest reports, 'Kick' makers are planning a sequel. Reportedly, 'Kick 2', is expected to go on the floors in 2025.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has recorded his statement in a chargesheet filed by the police in connection to the recent firing case outside his Galaxy Apartment. Salman said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired at his residence with an intention to kill him and his family members.

