Rahul Gandhi Led INDIA Bloc Meets Prez Murmu, Seeks CEC’s Removal Over ‘Vote Chori’

INDIA bloc leaders submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu in their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "... We have incontrovertible proof that 'Vote Chori' has taken place on a massive scale in election after election. Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal have been stolen. Both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is a crime against the nation, and the Chief Election Commissioner has blatantly cheated and lied to the Supreme Court of India to cover up this crime. The Right to Vote is the foundation of representative democracy enshrined in Article 326 of the Indian Constitution. The Election Commission is its constitutional custodian, not its proprietor. He is answerable to the Constitution of India and not to his political masters. No institution can be permitted to alter the rules governing that right, evade accountability for its decisions, and silence those who demand answers through evasion, repression and criminal conduct..." reads the memorandum