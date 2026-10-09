Mirra Andreeva Beats Ekaterina Alexandrova In Two Tie-Breaks To Reach China Open 2026 Semifinals

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Mirra Andreeva defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in a closely contested quarter-final at the China Open on Thursday, reaching the Beijing semifinals for the first time. The Russian teenager held her nerve in both tie-breaks after Alexandrova fought back in the second set to stay alive. Andreeva, who won in one hour and 53 minutes, secured her first victory over the 19th seed after losing their previous two encounters and became the youngest player to reach the China Open semifinals since Agnes Szavay in 2007. She will next face Nikola Bartunkova for a place in the final.

image Prefer on Google
China Open Tennis Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia in the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
1/9
China Open: Mirra Andreeva vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, left, hugs Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia after winning the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
2/9
China Open Tennis Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, leave the court after losing against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia in the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
3/9
Mirra Andreeva China Open Tennis
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
4/9
China Open Tennis Tournament: Mirra Andreeva vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
5/9
China Open Tennis Tournament: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
6/9
China Open Tennis Tournament 2026: Mirra Andreeva vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
7/9
China Open Tennis Tournament 2026: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
8/9
China Open Tennis: Mirra Andreeva vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, returns a ball to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
9/9
China Open Tennis: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories