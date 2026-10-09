Mirra Andreeva Beats Ekaterina Alexandrova In Two Tie-Breaks To Reach China Open 2026 Semifinals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 October 2026 7:33 pm

Mirra Andreeva defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in a closely contested quarter-final at the China Open on Thursday, reaching the Beijing semifinals for the first time. The Russian teenager held her nerve in both tie-breaks after Alexandrova fought back in the second set to stay alive. Andreeva, who won in one hour and 53 minutes, secured her first victory over the 19th seed after losing their previous two encounters and became the youngest player to reach the China Open semifinals since Agnes Szavay in 2007. She will next face Nikola Bartunkova for a place in the final.