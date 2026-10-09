BBL 2026-27 tickets for the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match in Chennai go on sale October 10, starting at ₹1,500
Ticket prices range from ₹1,500 for F Lower Tier seats to ₹6,000 for the C Hospitality Box
The historic BBL fixture will take place at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12
The Big Bash League (BBL) is set to make history with its first-ever match outside Australia, as the Melbourne Renegades prepare to face the Perth Scorchers at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.
Tickets for the much-anticipated opening fixture of the 16th edition will go on sale to the general public on October 10, starting at noon. Prices begin at ₹1,500, giving Indian cricket fans an opportunity to experience Australia’s premier T20 competition live.
BBL Chennai Match Ticket Prices and Categories
According to the ticket details reported by DT Next, the first phase of public sales will offer several seating options at different price points. The F Lower Tier is the most affordable category, priced at ₹1,500. Tickets for the I, J and K Lower Tier stands cost ₹2,500, while the corresponding upper-tier seats are available for ₹2,000.
Fans looking for a premium matchday experience can opt for the KMK Terrace, priced at ₹3,500, or the C Hospitality Box, which costs ₹6,000. Tickets will be available exclusively online through the District by Zomato mobile application and the District website.
BBL Brings Its Unique T20 Experience to Chennai
The Chennai fixture will introduce Indian spectators to several distinctive features of the Big Bash League. One of its signature innovations is the Power Surge, a two-over period of fielding restrictions that the batting team can choose to activate after the 11th over.
The tournament is also introducing a designated hitter/designated fielder concept, allowing one player to bat while another takes the field. Alongside these rules, organisers intend to bring the league’s trademark in-stadium entertainment, including its popular bucket-head fan culture, to Chepauk.
Phil Rigby, the league’s head of operations and club growth, said the aim is to recreate the atmosphere associated with major Australian venues such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Melbourne Renegades to Face Perth Scorchers in Historic Opener
The opening match will feature the Melbourne Renegades against the Perth Scorchers, the defending champions. Scheduled for December 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the fixture marks a significant milestone for the BBL, which is taking a regular-season match beyond Australian borders for the first time.
The match is expected to offer Indian fans a chance to experience Australian franchise cricket firsthand, while bringing a new dimension to Chennai’s cricket calendar. With ticket sales opening on October 10 at noon, supporters can explore the available seating categories and book through the designated online platforms.