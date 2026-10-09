Bartunkova Continues Dream Run With Stunning Quarterfinal Win Over Muchova

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 October 2026 5:02 pm

Nikola Bartunkova produced a stunning performance to defeat fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 in the China Open quarterfinals on Thursday, October 8. The 20-year-old sealed the victory in just 67 minutes, booking her place in her first WTA 1000 semifinal in Beijing. The 26th seed made a flying start, winning the opening five games before Muchova managed to respond. Despite the seventh seed saving five set points, Bartunkova closed out the first set 6-3. She then dominated the second, winning seven consecutive games to complete the rout. Bartunkova recorded 19 winners against Muchova’s 12 and committed only 15 unforced errors. The victory marked her third career win over a top-10 opponent and guaranteed her debut inside the world’s top 30.