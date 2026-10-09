Bartunkova Continues Dream Run With Stunning Quarterfinal Win Over Muchova

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Nikola Bartunkova produced a stunning performance to defeat fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 in the China Open quarterfinals on Thursday, October 8. The 20-year-old sealed the victory in just 67 minutes, booking her place in her first WTA 1000 semifinal in Beijing. The 26th seed made a flying start, winning the opening five games before Muchova managed to respond. Despite the seventh seed saving five set points, Bartunkova closed out the first set 6-3. She then dominated the second, winning seven consecutive games to complete the rout. Bartunkova recorded 19 winners against Muchova’s 12 and committed only 15 unforced errors. The victory marked her third career win over a top-10 opponent and guaranteed her debut inside the world’s top 30.

image Prefer on Google
Nikola Bartunkova China Open Tennis
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, celebrates after defeating Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, in the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
1/9
China Open Tennis Nikola Bartunkova
Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic reacts with fans after winning againt Karolina Muchova during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
2/9
Karolina Muchova China Open tennis
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reacts after losing a match against Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
3/9
China Open tennis tournament Nikola Bartunkova
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, serves to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
4/9
Karolina Muchova China Open tennis tournament
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic eyes an incoming ball from Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
5/9
China Open: Karolina Muchova vs Nikola Bartunkova
Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
6/9
China Open: Nikola Bartunkova vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
7/9
China Open Tennis Tournament: Karolina Muchova vs Nikola Bartunkova
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
8/9
China Open Tennis Tournament: Nikola Bartunkova vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to compatriot Nikola Bartunkova during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
9/9
China Open Tennis Tournament 2026: Karolina Muchova vs Nikola Bartunkova
Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, reacts during play against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories