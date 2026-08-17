Centre Directs NTA To Audit Systems, Overhaul Confidential Exam Operations

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi directed the National Testing Agency to overhaul its confidential operations architecture and audit its examination systems on a war footing.
The National Testing Agency has removed over 50 staff members as part of a major internal restructuring to address systemic failures.
The agency is hiring domain specialists from the private sector for cyber security, psychometrics, and question-paper design, alongside advertising 10 new leadership positions.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on 17 August 2026 directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to overhaul its examination processes, audit its systems and submit a report detailing corrective action taken.
Joshi issued the directive during a meeting with the Higher Education Secretary, the NTA Director General and other senior officials to review steps taken to reform the examination system.
In a post on X, the ministry stated: "The Minister directed that strict compliance be ensured of the established exam protocols and also directed that a Complete overhaul of Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, device-deposit protocols be implemented on war footing."
Personnel Overhaul and Hiring
The NTA has removed more than 50 staff members as part of a major internal restructuring. To address functional gaps, the agency is hiring domain specialists from the private sector for cyber security, psychometrics and question-paper design.
It has advertised 10 new leadership positions, including chief technology officer, chief finance officer, chief information security officer and general managers for test security, research and development and psychometrics.
Joshi took charge as education minister last month after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of massive student protests across the country.
Controversies and Systemic Failures
The overhaul follows a series of controversies over exams administered by the NTA. The agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination and held a re-test following allegations of a question-paper leak.
On 16 August 2026, the NTA ordered re-tests in English, Commerce and Sociology after candidates raised concerns over the integrity of the UGC-NET June 2026 paper. An expert committee had found multiple errors and repeated questions.
The agency also faced technical and logistical problems during CUET-UG 2025, including delays and issues at examination centres. These incidents led to intense scrutiny and backlash on social media.
Affected students highlighted the stress and financial damage caused by re-examinations of such high-stakes national exams, triggering protests across the country.
The NTA initially came under intense scrutiny over the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. The Supreme Court directed the NTA and the Centre to disclose details of the leak, including how and where it occurred, the chain of custody of question papers and steps taken to identify beneficiaries.
Established in 2017 as a specialised agency to conduct entrance examinations for higher education, the NTA conducts several of the country's largest competitive exams, including NEET-UG, JEE-Main, UGC-NET and CMAT.