TN 2026 Press Meet: Makers Dismiss Spoof Claims, Say Film Not Targeting Vijay

The TN 2026 press meet addressed growing speculation around the film being a spoof of Thalapathy Vijay.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
TN 2026
TN 2026 Press Meet: Makers Deny Vijay Spoof Claims Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The makers of TN 2026 have denied that the film is a spoof of Thalapathy Vijay.

  • Natty Natraj has clarified that his role goes beyond mimicry and follows a layered character arc.

  • The film is being positioned as a political family entertainer set against the backdrop of elections.

TN 2026 press meet has addressed the growing speculation around the film allegedly being a spoof of Thalapathy Vijay, with the makers firmly denying any such intent. The clarification comes after the teaser sparked strong reactions across Tamil Nadu, particularly among Vijay’s fanbase.

Speaking at the event, the team emphasised that the film is not designed to target any individual or political entity. It was stated that the narrative should be viewed as a broader commercial entertainer rather than a character imitation or political commentary.

Makers respond to spoof allegations

Actor Natty Natraj, who plays the lead role of Gulkand Kumar, addressed the comparisons directly. It was stated by him that Thalapathy Vijay is widely respected, and no attempt has been made to defame him. It was further conveyed that good wishes had been extended to members of Vijay’s political movement.

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Responding to questions about similarities in appearance and body language, it was asserted that the performance goes beyond mimicry. It was explained that only a small portion of the character had been revealed in the teaser, and that the role involves multiple looks and a layered arc.

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Film positioned as political drama, not parody

The makers reiterated that TN 2026 is conceived as a full-fledged family entertainer set against a political backdrop. It was suggested that the film aims to engage audiences ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections without targeting any specific figure.

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The storyline follows a migrant who begins his journey running a small shop and eventually rises to become a film star before entering politics with ambitions of becoming Chief Minister. The narrative blends elements of ambition, power and public influence.

Directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, the film features an ensemble cast including Thambi Ramaiah, MS Bhaskar, Yashika Aannand and others. Backed by Kannan Ravi, the film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

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