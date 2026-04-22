A Communist Village In The Dravidian Heartland
Vennivelampatti, a remote village about 40 kilometres from Madurai, appears unremarkable at first glance. Yet, it stands apart for a political legacy it has preserved for over six decades. Even as Communist parties have become numerically marginal in Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics, the village takes pride in its enduring ideological roots. A modest party office at its entrance, its walls lined with portraits of Communist stalwarts, quietly signals the history and convictions that continue to shape this otherwise nondescript settlement. | Text by Bhoopesh N K
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