Ramayana OTT Deal: Namit Malhotra Rejects Rs 700 Cr Offer, Eyes Rs 1000 Cr

Ramayana OTT deal talks intensify as Namit Malhotra reportedly rejects a Rs 700 crore offer, holding out for a Rs 1000 crore valuation amid rising buzz around Ranbir Kapoor’s epic.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ramayana
Ramayana OTT Deal: Rs 700 Cr Offer Rejected Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ramayana OTT deal sees Rs 700 crore offer rejected.

  • Namit Malhotra targets Rs 1000 crore digital rights deal.

  • Dhurandhar-style strategy may be used for OTT release.

Ramayana OTT deal is already making headlines months ahead of release, with reports suggesting that producer Namit Malhotra has declined a massive Rs 700 crore offer for the digital rights of the two-part epic. As anticipation builds around the Ranbir Kapoor-led project, the valuation of its OTT rights appears to reflect the scale and ambition behind the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the offer was said to cover both instalments of Ramayana. However, it was indicated that the proposal was turned down as it did not align with the makers’ expectations.

Why the Rs 700 crore deal was declined

As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, it was stated that the producer is aiming significantly higher. It was said that “a Rs 1,000 crore deal from OTT players is being expected,” while a larger portion of revenue is planned to be recovered through theatrical and global markets.

It was further suggested that the decision reflects confidence in the film’s wide appeal and long-term commercial potential. The scale of the project, both in terms of budget and international reach, is believed to be a key factor behind this valuation.

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Dhurandhar-style release strategy being considered

The report also indicated that a staggered digital strategy could be adopted. It was mentioned that “there is a possibility that only Part 1 could be sold initially, with Part 2 being held back until after release,” mirroring the strategy used by Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

This approach is seen as a way to maximise value, especially if the first instalment performs strongly at the box office.

About the film and cast

Ramayana is being positioned as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. The ensemble cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The music is being composed by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, adding to the film’s global appeal. The project has been generating strong buzz ever since its first look was unveiled.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana - YouTube
Glimpse Of Rama From Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Divine And Royal In Mythological Saga

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, with the second instalment expected to follow in Diwali 2027.

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