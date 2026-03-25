Dhurandhar: The Asexual Saviour Of A Divided Nation

But Aditya Dhar is brilliantly manipulative. In an extensive post-credit sequence, we are stopped by Jaskirat’s training in the Indian army, where the entire focus is to turn the soldier’s body into an unfeeling, resistance machine—one equipped to endure physical torture and agony. We are witnessing the birth of the first nation-devised automaton in Indian popular cinema. This unkillable hero is a sadomasochistic pilgrim in a bloodthirsty quest. He is a free-floating and asexual nomad, who has been programmed to dispatch only one kind of people (the resonance to some such men already in power is unmistakable). Sex, if at all, functions as a strategy or solution to crack open the nationalistic objective; never as relief or pleasure. Is it comical to assume that the lack of real sexuality is somehow recompensed by countless sex-related expletives and reference of male genitalia? In the ending sequence, Jaskirat turns away from his estranged family, looks left, looks right and finally breaks through the lens to gaze directly at the audience. It resembles a message passed on to millions of unemployed youths of our country that there is only the issue of national security and nothing else and their lives, or whatever is left of it, belong to governments, present and future.