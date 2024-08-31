The Silence To Which We All Return

Beyond a point, I do not condemn single-celled organisms or uncontrollable evolution. Paleontologists presume that for the first few billion years the Earth was entirely silent, save the sounds of oceans and rains, winds and stones, and the undetectable susurrations of bacteria and other microorganisms. From the microbes and jellies 4 billion years ago to the first explosions of life 500 million years back, the planet was unfamiliar with the clamor of desire. Only vibrations and tremors in liquid, no communicative trilling or songs on land! Imagine the scurrying of arthropods or cephalopods over sands and shells. After the passing of almost 200 million years, the earliest insects molded the acoustic setup of the old habitation. The bush crickets or the extinct Permostridulus bucked their tymbals to register their presence ─ the first such example of bleating exoskeletons. Sounds from the cicada were the only breathing addition to the orchestra of water and plant music. Two distinct events contributed to the diversification of sonic pluralities on land and in waters ─ the disintegration of the supercontinent Pangaea and the blooming of varieties of flowering plants. Though there is startling evidence of the larynx in the advancing vertebrates, there is still uncertainty about the performative function of the cartilage. Around the Mesozoic period, we listen to the wholly developed vocal machinery producing growls and trills and witness the growth of the mammalian ear. And around 70 million years old is the first songbird, Vegavis, with its syrinx and frequency-modifying avian trachea. The Earth resonated with abstract articulations of sex, danger, and death. Simultaneously, bats advanced with their ultrasonic echolocation devices and whales expanded their sonic range with their giant larynxes. Stridulating of corrugated ridges, purring and squeaking of high-speed muscles, pulsating of ribs, clicking of neck bones, strumming of fins, slamming of claws, populated the depths of oceanic-sonic life. As an afterthought to sounds that traveled a few hundred feet to thousands of miles, we learn about the inception of broken sounds in the forms of language and symbolic thought emanating from Homo erectus some 3 million years in the past. However, before human speech, we come across human breaths flowing into hollow animal bones and the arrival of music. Genetics, memory, hearing, and cultural changes assisted in the metamorphosis of our vocal culture and linguistic intelligences. Still, grammatical and syntactical humans are not older than a few thousand years. It was only with the coming of humans that this enormous buffet of land percussions and terrestrial thumps transformed into sounds interpretable and differential. There was now a recorded polarity and variance between arboreal murmurs and vocal impressions from predators. Nature’s unified footprint was inundated by the ambivalences in language.