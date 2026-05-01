From Death Sentence To Legal Practice: Perarivalan’s Journey Through Justice

A crucial turn in Perarivalan’s case came years later, when a senior investigating officer cast doubt on the very foundation of the prosecution’s case—the confession. In an interview to the activists’ group People’s Movement Against Death Penalty, V. Thiagarajan, then a Superintendent of Police with the CBI, admitted that he had not recorded the confession verbatim. He later, in 2017, reiterated this in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, acknowledging that he had omitted a vital portion of the statement given by the 19-year-old Perarivalan.