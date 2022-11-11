Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: SC Orders Release Of Convicts Nalini, Ravichandran Serving Life Sentence

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 4:24 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Both of them had moved the top court seeking premature release.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

-With PTI Input

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Supreme Court
