IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings sign Spencer Johnson as replacement for injured Nathan Ellis
Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 due to recurring hamstring injury
CSK to face Rajasthan Royals in season opener on March 30
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been forced into a late squad change just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with injuries once again playing a part in reshaping team combinations. The franchise has moved quickly to plug a gap in their pace attack, bringing in a like-for-like overseas replacement.
CSK have signed Australian left-arm quick Spencer Johnson as a replacement for compatriot Nathan Ellis, who has been ruled out of the season with a hamstring injury. Ellis picked up the issue earlier this month, and with recovery timelines not aligning with the IPL window, CSK opted to make an early call.
Johnson arrives with some IPL exposure under his belt. He was first picked up by Gujarat Titans and later featured for Kolkata Knight Riders, though his opportunities have been limited so far. Despite that, his left-arm angle and pace give CSK a different dimension, something the team has often valued in its bowling combinations.
At the international level, Johnson has already broken into Australia’s white-ball setup and has shown promise in T20Is, particularly with his ability to generate bounce and operate in multiple phases of the innings.
Ellis injury opens door as Johnson gets another IPL shot
Ellis’ absence leaves a noticeable gap, especially given his reputation as a reliable death-overs specialist. The injury, which occurred during a domestic one-day final, effectively ruled him out of the entire tournament, forcing CSK to look for immediate cover.
Johnson’s availability also comes after an interesting turn of events. He had initially been signed by a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise but later pulled out due to personal reasons, making him free for IPL commitments.
CSK have secured him for INR 1.5 crore, a relatively low-risk move considering his upside. The five-time champions will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati, with Johnson expected to slot straight into the squad as they adjust to the late change.
Why is Nathan Ellis not playing IPL 2026?
He has been ruled out due to a recurring hamstring injury.
Who replaced Nathan Ellis in CSK squad?
CSK signed Spencer Johnson for INR 1.5 crore as his replacement.