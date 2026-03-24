IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Chennai Super Kings sign another Australian pacer after Nathan Ellis injury rules him out of IPL 2026, forcing late squad change before opener against Rajasthan Royals

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
CSK Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of IPL 2026
Nathan Ellis bowls against Namibia | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings sign Spencer Johnson as replacement for injured Nathan Ellis

  • Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 due to recurring hamstring injury

  • CSK to face Rajasthan Royals in season opener on March 30

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been forced into a late squad change just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with injuries once again playing a part in reshaping team combinations. The franchise has moved quickly to plug a gap in their pace attack, bringing in a like-for-like overseas replacement.

CSK have signed Australian left-arm quick Spencer Johnson as a replacement for compatriot Nathan Ellis, who has been ruled out of the season with a hamstring injury. Ellis picked up the issue earlier this month, and with recovery timelines not aligning with the IPL window, CSK opted to make an early call.

Johnson arrives with some IPL exposure under his belt. He was first picked up by Gujarat Titans and later featured for Kolkata Knight Riders, though his opportunities have been limited so far. Despite that, his left-arm angle and pace give CSK a different dimension, something the team has often valued in its bowling combinations.

At the international level, Johnson has already broken into Australia’s white-ball setup and has shown promise in T20Is, particularly with his ability to generate bounce and operate in multiple phases of the innings.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Injury Tracker

Ellis injury opens door as Johnson gets another IPL shot

Related Content
Former cricketers Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk
Cricketers MS Dhoni, former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Anirudha Srikkanth and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video - ChennaiIPL/X
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video
IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK - | Photo: AP
CSK At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Chennai Super Kings Preview
Related Content

Ellis’ absence leaves a noticeable gap, especially given his reputation as a reliable death-overs specialist. The injury, which occurred during a domestic one-day final, effectively ruled him out of the entire tournament, forcing CSK to look for immediate cover.

Johnson’s availability also comes after an interesting turn of events. He had initially been signed by a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise but later pulled out due to personal reasons, making him free for IPL commitments.

CSK have secured him for INR 1.5 crore, a relatively low-risk move considering his upside. The five-time champions will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati, with Johnson expected to slot straight into the squad as they adjust to the late change.

Q

Why is Nathan Ellis not playing IPL 2026?

A

He has been ruled out due to a recurring hamstring injury.

Q

Who replaced Nathan Ellis in CSK squad?

A

CSK signed Spencer Johnson for INR 1.5 crore as his replacement.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Takeover

  2. IPL 2026 Match Rules And Playing Conditions Explained

  3. IPL 2026: 11 Reserved Seats, Memorial Plaque - RCB, KSCA To Honour Bengaluru Stampede Victims

  4. IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Backs Stability As Gujarat Titans Avoid Major Changes

  5. Are IPL Media Rights Set To Plateau At 5.4 Billion Dollars? Media Partners Asia Report Finds

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  3. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

  4. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  5. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. Children Of War: Childhoods Erased In Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Tehran appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links