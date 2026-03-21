MS Dhoni Retirement: Robin Uthappa Perceives IPL 2026 To Be CSK Legend's Last Season

"This season of the IPL for Vaibhav Suryavanshi will of a learning one. He has played in the tournament last year, he has played domestic cricket, and he is playing cricket in all formats everywhere. He played in the Under-19 World Cup, he has taken part in the Ranji Trophy with Bihar, and he has scored runs everywhere. In white-ball cricket and red-ball cricket, everyone is taking note of him. Bowlers are doing the same. Since he has played so much cricket since his IPL debut last year, other players are watching his videos and analysing his weaknesses. So he needs to find a way to upgrade his game and work on his weaknesses. He has slammed centuries with ease in all forms of cricket.