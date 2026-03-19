Erling Haaland Invests In Norway Chess To Launch Newly-Formed World Championship Tour

Behind from left_ COO of Norway Chess Benedicte Westre Skog, Co-founder of Chess Mates Morten Borge. Below from left, Co-founder of Chess Mates Erling Haaland and CEO of Norway Chess Kjell Madland. Photo: Special Arrangement

Behind from left_ COO of Norway Chess Benedicte Westre Skog, Co-founder of Chess Mates Morten Borge. Below from left, Co-founder of Chess Mates Erling Haaland and CEO of Norway Chess Kjell Madland. Photo: Special Arrangement